Works of local artist to be displayed at art museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The works of local artist, Dixie Dugan will be displayed at the Franklin G. Burroughs – Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum through Sunday, December 28.

The exhibit, “A Retrospective”, will feature 65 works created over the past forty years. Dugan's first finger painting at the age of six will be included, as well as recent origami paper collages and more.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The museum is located on 3100 South Ocean Boulevard.

For more information visit http://www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.

