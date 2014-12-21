Disaster recovery symposium to be held at Sheraton convention center

There will be an Area Business Disaster Recovery Symposium on Friday, January 30, at 1:30 p.m.

The symposium will take place at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel. This event is designed to help businesses focus on planning for any type of interruption or disaster. The symposium will highlight business interruption insurance, what FEMA requires, emergency funding, loans and more.

Registration is $25 and that fee includes lunch and refreshments. Registration ends on January 26. Anyone who registers after that date or at the door is required to pay $30. Vender spaces are available for $99 each.

For more information visit www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/disasterrecovery.pdf.

