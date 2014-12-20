S.C. outshines N.C. in Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WMBF) – For the third straight year the Sandlappers of South Carolina bested the Tar Heels from North Carolina in the annual Shrine Bowl game, winning by a 21-12 final.



The South jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks in part to a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown by Spring Valley's Jordan Williams. Mr. Football South Carolina and Louisville commit Michael Colburn added to it with a touchdown run as he gained 71 yards on the ground and was named South Carolina's offensive MVP.



North Carolina cut the lead down to two, but after its first touchdown, the extra point attempt was blocked by Marlboro County's Trey Woods, who was a late addition to the Shrine Bowl roster. It was 14-12 before a late touchdown catch came from Dorman's J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.



Other local products in the game included Dillon wide receiver Eri'reon Hayes, who was named captain of the South squad and switched to the defensive side of the ball. He had six tackles, while Waccamaw lineman Tyler Davis also added a tackle.



South Carolina adds to its overall lead in the series with a 44-30-4 advantage.



