Convention and Visitors Bureau awarded renewal of accreditation program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau was awarded a four-year renewal of its Destination Marketing Accreditation Program by the Destination Marketing Association International (DMAI).

The renewal recognizes CVB destination marketing organizations who meet a high level of quality and performance standards in the industry. “The entire Myrtle Beach CVB staff is exemplary, and their hard work and dedication has led to this wonderful distinction,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB.

Nearly 1,350 members from over 600 destination marketing organizations throughout 30 countries are represented by DMAI. Out of 600 DMOs belonging to DMAI, 180 are accredited.

