New Year Celebrations 2015

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The countdown begins! 2015 is right around the corner and there are various events scheduled to bring in the new year.

Below is a list of local New Year's Eve and New Year's celebrations. What will you be doing when the clock strikes midnight?

Croissants Bistro and Bakery

End of the Year at Our Place

When: December 31, 2014

Where: 3751 Robert M Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Info: Croissants Bistro and Bakery will be offering an evening of dining, to celebrate the end of this year and the beginning of the next. Make reservations early, as space is limited.

Broadway at the Beach

Annual Fireworks Extravaganza

When: December 31, 2014, 8 p.m.

Where: Over Lake Broadway

Liberty Brewery and Grill

New Year's Eve Dinner Specials

When: December 31, 2014

Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1321 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Info: According to a press release from Broadway at the Beach, Liberty will offer a 10 oz. Certified Angus Beef Sirloin, a half rack of BBQ ribs and two sides for $22.95 or Blackened Mahi with three grilled shrimp, topped with pineapple salsa and two sides for $19.95.

Celebrity Square

New Year's Eve Celebration

When: December 31, 2014, 7 p.m.

Where: Broadway at the Beach, Celebrity Cir Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Info: Celebrate New Year's Eve with Revolutions, Crocodile Rocks, Broadway Louie's, Froggy Bottomz, Club Boca and Malibu's Surf Bar. Tickets are $25, and include entry into all partner clubs throughout the night, balloon drops, confetti cannons and a champagne toast. VIP booths are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 843-444-3500 or 843-444-8032.

Wet Willie's

2015 New Year's Bash

When: December 31, 2015, 9 p.m.

Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1306 Celebrity Circle #161, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Info: Ring in 2015 with New Year's specials, VIP giveaways and a $50 gift card raffle prize.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville

Margaritaville New Year's Eve Event

When: December 31, 2014, 9 p.m.

Where: Broadway at the Beach

Info: At Margaritaville, there will be live entertainment by the Paul Grimshaw Band. There will be party favors and a shooter at midnight. The cover charge is $15, or $5 with the purchase of one of the select Margaritaville t-shirts from the retail store.

Hard Rock Cafe

Rockin' The New Year

When: December 31, 2014, 10 p.m.

Where: Broadway at the Beach

Info: There will be live music from Black Glass, party favors, confetti cannons, a huge balloon drop, and a simulcast from Times Square. General admission tickets are $25 per person, plus tax in advance, or $30 per person, plus tax day of. Doors open at 9:45 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. VIP tickets are $75 per person, plus tax and include a three-course dinner and reserved table. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders. This event is for ages 21 and up with valid ID. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 843-946-0007.

The Market Commons

Southern Times Square

When: Wednesday, December 31, 7 p.m. - Midnight

Where: 4017 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, SC

Info: There will be entertainment from the Sugar Bees and Painted Man. The Market Common's own ball drop, as guests count down the seconds to midnight. There will also be a fireworks show and vendors selling food.

American Cancer Society

5th Annual Ultimate Polar Bear Plunge for a Cure

Wednesday, December 31, 2014, 2 p.m.

Where: SeaWatch Plantation (off Kings Road) 151 SeaWatch Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Info: Participants are invited to plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on New Years Eve for the American Cancer Society. Ultimate Plungers will donate $20 and “Little Dippers” will donate $10. There will be complimentary refreshments before the event and an “After Plunge” Party immediately following the event.

