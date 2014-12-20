Department of Natural Resources stock red drum fish in Cherry Grove

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources stocked red drum fish on December 16, at the Cherry Grove boat landing on 53rd Avenue North and Heritage Drive.

The red drum, otherwise known as the “spottail bass,” is an important resource to local anglers.

About 500 of the red drum fish were released into House Creek as part of an effort to augment natural red drum abundance.

