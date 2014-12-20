Department of Natural Resources to issue annual licenses

The SC Department of Natural Resources will begin issuing 365 day licenses on January 1, 2015.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will begin issuing 365 day licenses on January 1, 2015.

The licenses will expire on the anniversary of the date that they were issued.

Below is a list of licenses that apply:

Freshwater Fishing License *

Combination License

Junior Sportsman License

Sportsman License

Hunting License *

Apprentice Hunting License *

Big Game Permit *

Wildlife Management Area Permit *

The following 3 Year licenses and permits will expire on the third anniversary of the date of issue:

Freshwater Fishing License *

Combination License

Sportsman License

Big Game Permit

Hunting License

Wildlife Management Area Permit

* Applies to both resident and non-resident licenses.

SC hunting and fishing licenses will be available for purchase at any of the four regional SCDNR offices or by visiting one of 500 license vendors across the state. Licenses are also available on the DNR website.

Individuals who are 16 and under must purchase the required licenses to hunt and fish in SC. Individuals born after June 30, 1979, must successfully complete a hunter education course before obtaining a hunting license. Click here to find a course near you.

Hunters and anglers contribute to SC's wildlife and sportfish restoration projects. Without the funding, fish and wildlife conservation projects would be limited in the state.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.