Patriots to host Clayton State University on Harvest Hope Day

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Francis Marion University men's and women's basketball teams will end the 2014 portion of their schedule on Saturday, December 20 at 1:30 p.m.

The Patriots will host Clayton State University. The women will play first and the men will follow at 3:30 p.m. General admission to both games is $8 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students will be admitted free with ID. FMU and The School of Education's Center of Excellence are collecting food items to go to the Harvest Hope Food Bank. Anyone who brings two canned goods to donate to the food drive will be admitted free.

According to a press release from FMU, The lady Patriots won the Peach Bell Conference opener on Thursday, to improve to 3-6 overall and 1-0 in the PBC. The men lost 106-101 in double overtime on Thursday, leaving them at 7-2.

Both games will be streamed live online at http://www.ustream.tv/fmupatriots. After Saturday's games, Francis Marion will take a break for the holidays before returning on January 3, to play at Columbus State University.

