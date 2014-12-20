North Myrtle Beach and others allow citizens to recycle Christmas trees

The City of North Myrtle Beach is partnering with the Solid Waste Authority (HCSWA) to provide drop-off locations for those who want to recycle their natural Christmas trees. (Source: North Myrtle Beach).

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is partnering with the Horry County Solid Waste Authority (HCSWA) to provide drop-off locations for those who want to recycle their natural Christmas trees.

Below are a list of Christmas tree drop-off locations:

1. Windy Hill -- in the public parking lot at 38th Avenue South and Seaview

2. Possum Trot Road -- in the parking lot across from the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center at 1030 Possum Trot Road

3. Main Street -- in the paved public parking lot on the northeast side of Main Street between Ocean Boulevard and Hillside Drive.

4. Shorehaven Drive -- in the public parking lot at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Shorehaven Drive (near 19th Avenue North).

Trees may also be left at the curb so that the sanitation division can pick them up. Christmas trees must be stripped of all decorations before they are recycled.

The trees will be ground into mulch and citizens can pick them up for free after February 1.

