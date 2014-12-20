Super Saturday's last minute deals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Saturday marks five days until Christmas and that means the rush is on to get those holiday gifts, bought, wrapped and placed under the tree.Many are guilty of last minute shopping, and on Saturday, stores are offering good deals. Super Saturday is dedicated to tons of sales, door busters and extended hours. "It's going to be crazy every where," says Megan Mechanic, a last minute shopper.The stores were packed, but with good reason. "We have a cart wheel app that gives guests different coupons everyday and we have 50 percent off a different toy everyday," says Lawrence Toner, Target Executive Team Leader.Super Saturday is expected to blow Black Friday sales out of the water. It's anticipated to generate about 10 billion dollars in sales and grab the title of top sales day of the year.





"We only have 13 registers, so we'll do what we can with that," explains Toner, "but we'll definitely have those filled manned all weekend long and we'll also be taking care of folks at guest service, where ever we can get them through we'll take care of them." Stores are ready to assist. Target hired 30 extra employees this holiday season, with a total of 120 employees on staff ready to assist you. Big box stores may have lured you in with commercials and ads, if you shopped Saturday, you'll find out many are giving out extra savings inside.



If you have gifts waiting to ship out to be delivered by Christmas eve, the absolute last day you can mail them out is December 23. That's with US postal service, priority mail only.



If you still need to get some shopping done, and don't want to battle the crowds, there's an option. Target is offering online deals, but their free shipping ends Saturday.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



