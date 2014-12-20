SCHP: Fatal accident in Marion County early Saturday morning

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal accident early Saturday morning.

According to the agency's website, the crash happened at 2:00 a.m. near Old Corner Court in Marion.

The Marion County Coroner confirmed the driver, 30-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed of Marion, died on scene.

Sgt. Bob Beres with South Carolina Highway Patrol stated that a 1997 Mazda pickup truck was traveling west on Old Corner Court when Mohammed ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

Mohammed was not wearing a seat belt and did sustain fatal injuries from the one vehicle crash.

