Cities announce drop-off locations for Christmas trees

SC (WMBF) - After the holidays, drop-off locations for Christmas trees will be provided in some areas.

For residents in North Myrtle Beach:

In partnership with the Horry County Solid Waste Authority (HCSWA), the City of North Myrtle is once again providing drop-off locations for those who want to recycle their natural, unadorned Christmas trees. The trees will be ground into mulch which citizens can pick up for free, typically after February 1st. The Christmas tree drop-off locations are as follows:

Windy Hill -- in the public parking lot at 38th Avenue South and Seaview

Possum Trot Road -- in the parking lot across from the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center at 1030 Possum Trot Road

Main Street -- in the paved public parking lot on the northeast side of Main Street between Ocean Boulevard and Hillside Drive.

Shorehaven Drive -- in the public parking lot at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Shorehaven Drive (near 19th Avenue North).

City of North Myrtle Beach sanitation customers may also leave their Christmas trees at the curb and the Sanitation Division will pick them up. These trees will also be ground into mulch at the HCSWA facility.

Christmas trees must be stripped of all adornments before recycling.

Myrtle Beach residents:

Beginning in January, the City of Myrtle Beach will pick up discarded Christmas trees at curbside and take them to be recycled.

Please place trees at the curb, but not in the travel lane, and don't cover any utility meters or boxes.

Also, remember to remove all decorations and tree stands!

If you don't want to wait for curbside pickup after the New Year, you may take your tree to the drop-off point on Mr. Joe White Avenue at 21st Avenue North Extension (behind Myrtle Waves Water Park).

In February, the trees will be ground into mulch, which then will be available to the public for free.