Darlington County kids get special delivery

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Darlington County kids got quite the surprise when deputies delivered toys to the Hartsville Department of Social Services.





The toys were donated by employees of the sheriff's office, Detention Division, County Correction (Prison Farm), Emergency Services, and other departments in the county, as well as personnel from private sectors.





The sheriff began the annual toy drive in 2009.





The sheriff's office said the toy drive is "a way to bring joy to the children in our county."







