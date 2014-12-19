Firefighters sue Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Four Horry County firefighters have filed a lawsuit against the county citing underpayment since July 2008. The suit was filed December 11.

According to the suit, Wylie Neil Doyle, Timothy Lee, Anthony Mottola and David Todd combined have served approximately 77 years with Horry County Fire Rescue. Doyle has worked for HCFR for 21 years, Lee has worked for HCFR for 17 years, Mottola has worked for HCFR for 14 years, and Todd has worked for HCFR for 25 years, the suit states.

In 2008, Horry County Fire Rescue started a new pay system, “propay,” according to the suit. The system regraded firefighter/paramedic salaries to a lower grade, so as not to exceed grade levels higher than supervisors, according to the lawsuit.

Under the new system, an incentive increase of $7,500 in salary for being cross-trained as paramedics and firefighters was to be implemented, the suit claims.

The four firefighters claim they “have been paid less than they were promised, and are due, since 2008.”“In 2013, Motolla was promoted from firefighter/paramedic to lieutenant/paramedic and actually received a reduction in pay along with the promotion due to ‘propay' implementation issues.”

Horry County Spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier, said the county does not comment on pending litigation but confirmed the county still uses the “propay” system and the four firefighters are still employed by Horry County Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.