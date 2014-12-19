Darlington County continues its search for administrator

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A special meeting will be held to discuss the open administrator position in Darlington County. Council members scheduled the meeting after Jon Caime turned down the job offered by the county.

Chairman Wesley Blackwell said the council will either move forward to relook at the candidates [for the position] or [the council] is going to open and advertise [the position.]

The meeting is scheduled Monday at 3 p.m. Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.