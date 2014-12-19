2014 Primetime Performer of the Year: Avery McCall, Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Several talented quarterbacks on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee are bound to play the same position at the NCAA level in the coming years, but few have garnered the type of hype that Avery McCall has collected even as a junior.



This past season, he became Dillon's all-time passing leader (he had 2,945 yards this year), and broke the school single season record for touchdowns by throwing 36. Perhaps most importantly: He helped the Wildcats complete the first undefeated season in school history as the team went 14-0 on the way to its third straight Class 2A, Division I state crown with a win over Newberry last month.



McCall has been getting looks from the likes of South Carolina and Clemson since he first won the state title for the school back in his freshman year, but now colleges like Florida State and Notre Dame are joining the mix, though he tells WMBF he hasn't given any serious consideration to a school yet.



He still has one more year of high school football left, and if things go as they have in the past, he could become the first South Carolina high school quarterback to win four state championships in his career.



