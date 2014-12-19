Myrtle Beach High celebrates its cultural diversity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - To celebrate the nearly 20 countries represented by the student body at Myrtle Beach High, an international brunch was held in the cafeteria Friday.The event featured international foods, international costumed dances from around the world, along with songs from countries such as Vietnam.“Residents of Myrtle may not be aware of the fact that their High School is one of the most culturally diverse high schools in South Carolina. There are more than 17 countries represented by the student body," said Javier Vega, one of the schools ESOL (English Spoken as Other Language) teachers.





“Our school has a growing population of students from all over the world. These countries include: Iceland, Nigeria, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Pacific Islands, Vietnam, China, Mexico, and many others,” he added.



