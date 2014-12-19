Gas prices drop below $2 in Conway

Gas was priced less than $2 in Conway on Friday.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Gas prices dropped below $2 Friday in Conway.

Drivers, paying with cash, filled up at the pump with regular gas for $1.99 at the 501 Mini Mart on Highway 501 W and D Street.

The cashier at the gas station said he didn't know how long the low price would last and encouraged drivers to fill up now.

