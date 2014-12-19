Firefighters douse flaming Ford Bronco

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First responders doused a flaming Ford Bronco in Myrtle Beach on Friday.

The vehicle began smoking before catching fire in a parking lot off 21st Avenue. No one was hurt and no other property was damaged, said Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Bruce Arnel.

A bystander called the fire department when the vehicle began smoking. Investigators determined the fire started from a faulty issue under the hood.

The vehicle was a total loss.

