Follow St. Nick with mobile apps

Apps that Santa (And You!) Can Use to Prepare for the Big Day:

· 6 Days ‘til Christmas:

Countdown the moments until Santa comes down your chimney on Christmas with Sleeps to Christmas 2 (Free, iOS). This app lets your children see the days, hours, and even seconds that remain until Santa arrives with their presents.

· 5 Days ‘til Christmas:

Because Santa and his elves are busy making toys for kids around the world, you just might have to do some shopping to help them out this holiday season. RetailMeNot (Free, iOS and Android) uses your GPS location to alert you of sales and coupons at stores in your area, making sure you get the best deals around.

· 4 Days ‘til Christmas:

Children can speak face-to-face with the big man in red with Video Calls with Santa ($1.99, iOS and Android)–and find out if they're on the nice list!

· 3 Days ‘til Christmas:

The Shave Santa app (Free, iOS and Android) lets your kids help Santa look his very best for his most important day of the year! This free app can provide hours of fun as your children style Santa's fluffy white beard.

· 2 Days ‘til Christmas:

Find great cookie recipes with Yummly (Free, iOS and Android). Freshly baked treats will make sure you end up on the nice list—we all know Santa loves his Christmas milk and cookies!

· 1 Day ‘til Christmas:

You can follow Santa's journey around the world on Christmas eve with Santa Tracker (Free, iOS and Android). Santa Tracker shows you exactly where in the world Santa is delivering presents!

In Santa's Village, games and scenes will become available every day in December. This year, you'll find an education touch — new geography games let you explore local holiday traditions, while a new coding project teaches basic JavaScript as you help Santa and the reindeer navigate the map. Learn how to say “Santa” in different languages, and connect with nonprofits around the world.

Of course, fan favorites are making a return this year — you can send a call from Santa to your friends and family, display Santa's journey on the TV screen with Chromecast, and play gumdrop and reindeer racing games. You'll be able to play each game on desktop, mobile web, or on the Santa Tracker Android app.

On December 24th, millions of people will have the chance to see Santa's reindeers guide him across the globe as he delivers presents with Google's Santa Tracker. Until then, enjoy all Santa's Village has to offer!