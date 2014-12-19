Leaders discuss proposal to draw traffic to downtown Myrtle Beach

The special assessment on downtown properties would bring in extra money that would allow the DRC to improve the area.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A proposal to bring more people and business to downtown Myrtle Beach has been put on hold and in the discussion stage, according to the city's downtown redevelopment corporation.

A municipal improvement district, better known as an MID, is being discussed to tackle the blighted area.

Two MIDs are already in place at Broadway at the Beach and Market Common.

The special assessment on downtown properties would bring in extra money that would allow the DRC to improve the area. Money raised through the assessment trickles down to businesses.

Parking meters are the main source of revenue for the DRC.

The DRC said it plans to talk about the MID proposal in January to see if leaders can push it forward to turn it into a reality in the future.

Stick with WMBF News for updates on any developments.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.