Study ranks SC top 3 most humble state on social media

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - Take a look at your Instagram account. Chances are, if you're from the Palmetto State, the photos are a bit more humbling than most.

According to a recent study, researchers found which states brag most on social media networks.

South Carolina trails Utah and Oregon. North Carolina came in the number 13 spot, according to the study.

Apparently, the West Coast likes to toot its own horn. California, Washington and Nevada are the top three braggadocious states.

Take a look at the rankings, below:

TOP 20 "MOST BRAGGADOCIOUS" U.S. STATES

#1: California (77% percent frequently engage in self-promotion)

#2: Washington (76%)

#3: Nevada: (72%)

#4: Maryland (70%)

#5: New Hampshire (69%)

#6: Illinois (67%)

#7: Virginia (66%)

#8: Oklahoma (64%)

#9: New Jersey (60%)

#10: New York (58%)

#11: South Dakota (57%)

#12: Delaware (57%)

#13: Colorado (55%)

#14: Alabama (55%)

#15: Kentucky (54%)

#16: Indiana (53%)

#17: Georgia (52%)

#18: Minnesota (52%)

#19: Florida (51%)

#20: Texas (51%)

TOP 20 "MOST HUMBLE" U.S. STATES

#1: Utah (22%)

#2: Oregon (26%)

#3: South Carolina (33%)

#4: Kansas (34%)

#5: Arizona (34%)

#6: Arkansas (37%)

#7: Pennsylvania (39%)

#8: Massachusetts (40%)

#9: Rhode Island (40%)

#10: Wisconsin (41%)

#11: Connecticut (43%)

#12: Ohio (44%)

#13: North Carolina (45%)

#14: Maine (46%)

#15: Michigan (47%)

#16: Tennessee (47%)

#17: Missouri (48%)

#18: Louisiana (48%)

#19: Mississippi (49%)

#20: Iowa (49%)