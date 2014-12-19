Flu cases now widespread in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The CDC is reporting widespread flu activity in 14 states, including here in South Carolina. As of last week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also labeled the state's flu activity as “widespread,” with influenza-like activity at 9.91 percent, well above the state's baseline of 2.05 percent.In Horry County, Dr. Dennis Rhoades at Doctors Care said his office sees 8-10 new patients who test positive for the flu every day. Dr. Rhoades said a majority of the patients are young, many of them children who contracted the flu at school.

"It's an incident inside a schoolroom or a school where one child goes to school with a fever and within three to four days or a week we get the rest of the classroom in here with a positive flu test," added Dr. Rhoades.

The spike in the number of flu cases comes at one of the worst times for families as they gear up to travel for the holiday season. Dr. Rhoades said the people who may be most at risk for getting sick are those who are traveling through the air.

"An enclosed airplane keeps bacteria around because they don't circulate the air as much as they should," added Dr. Rhoades. "Which decreases the circulation of the air through the plane so you are more likely to be breathing in a lot of bacteria."

We also found a new mobile app that lets you track reported cases of the flu in your area. FluNearYou is available as a mobile app, and online here: https://flunearyou.org/

