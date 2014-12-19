2 arrested for stealing A/C units from 2 churches and a home

RED SPRINGS, NC (WMBF) – Air conditioning units stolen from two churches and a home have been recovered, and two people have been charged for their theft, according to officials.

Chrissy Barnes, 18, and Danny Howard, 20, were arrested early Thursday morning by deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, confirmed Major Anthony Thompson.

Deputies responded to an alarm activation at the First Freewill Baptist Church on Daniel McLeod Road at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, and found copper pipes and wires cut, and saw A/C unit behind the church, Major Thompson said.

Deputies were then alerted to a larceny in progress at the New Jerusalem Holiness Church, according to Major Thompson. They arrived to find the church's fence had been cut, and saw a vehicle driving off. The vehicle was pulled over, and an A/C was found inside.

Thompson and Barnes were arrested and charged with three counts of felonious larceny in connection with the thefts at the First Freewill Baptist Church, the New Jerusalem Holiness Church, as well as the theft of an A/C unit from a home on Mohawk Drive, Major Thompson said. They were then jailed and bond was set at $15,000 each.