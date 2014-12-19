Crews install entrance for Carolina Bays Extension Project - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews work to install entrance for Carolina Bays Extension Project

Map showing the panned changes for a section of this project.
Another map showing the location of the project.
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews worked to install an entrance on the west side of SC-707 between Leonard and Bay Road on Friday for the Carolina Bays Extension Project.

The project, which was approved in May 2013, will bring a multi-lane freeway facility with a grass median, a bridge over the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, and interchanges at SC-544 and SC-707. Construction is expected to be completed in Spring 2017, and the total coast of the project is estimated at $225 million to $237 million.

View the complete construction timeline here: http://www.ridingonapenny.com/SC31ExtProj/Presentation20140306.pdf 

Up until this point, crews have cleared out trees and relocated utilities. Now the project is transitioning into phases 2 and 3, with the focus shifting to build the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.

While crews work on that area, a section of Enterprise Road will shut down for a few months, forcing locals to detour a few miles in each direction.

