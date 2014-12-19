Carolina Forest association seeks online funding for median revitalization

An overhead view of one of the sections for the planned project. Source: A rendering of the proposed median revitalization. Source: http://www.cf-ca.org/

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Forest Civic Association has set up an GoFundMe page to fund a project to revitalize the medians along Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive.

The association plans to add to the existing plants along the medians from Carolina Forest Elementary School to Covington lake, as well as plant crape myrtles, pindo palms, sabal palm trees, and saw palmetto.

Representatives for the Civic Association state they have applied for a Palmetto Pride grand, but this will only cove a portion of the beautification plan. The GoFundMe page seeks to raise an additional $30,000.

To see the median plans and donate to the revitalization effort, visit: http://www.gofundme.com/www-cf-ca-org

Donations also be made payable and be sent to:

Carolina Forest Civic Association

PO Box 50133

Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

