Horry County Fire Rescue helmet apparently stolen from fire station

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Christmas Grinch apparently visited a Horry County Fire Rescue station and stole a Lieutenant's helmet, according to a Facebook post by the county fire department.

Lt. Andrew Miller's fire helmet disappeared, and now Horry County Fire Rescue is asking for anyone who knows about its disappearance to come forward.

If you know where it went, or see it “wondering around in the cold,” you can leave a message on the HCFR Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Horry-County-Fire-Rescue/196326957063002

