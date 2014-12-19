Award-winning SeaBlue's chefs prepare seared scallop dish

SEARED DIVER SCALLOP “ROCKEFELLER”



INGREDIENTS:



6 JUMBO DRY PACK SCALLOPS



4 STRIPS OF CRUMBLED COOKED BACON (WE USE NUESKE'S)



12oz. PACKAGE OF BABY SPINACH SAUTEED AND STRAINED OF LIQUID



¼ CUP OF ITALIAN HERB BREAD CRUMBS (WE MAKE OUR OWN)



¼ CUP OF REGIANNO PARMESAN



¼ CUP OF BLENDED COOKING OIL (WE USE 75% CANOLA 25% OLIVE OIL BLEND)



KOSHER SALT & BLACK PEPPER



2 OVEN PROOF DISHES



DIRECTIONS:



PREHEAT OVEN TO 400



LAYER SPINACH, BACON, PARMESAN, AND BREAD CRUMBS ONTO DISH AND BAKE FOR 5 MINUTES



FOR SCALLOPS:



HEAT SAUTE PAN UNTIL SMOKING HOT. ADD SMALL AMOUNT OF COOKING OIL. SALT & PEPPER EACH SCALLOP TO TASTE AND PLACE IN SAUTE PAN. SEAR UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN. TURN AND SEAR OTHER SIDE UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN



FOR BERNAISE AIOLI:



INGREDIENTS



1 CUP MAYO (WE MAKE OUR OWN)



1/8 CUP RED WINE VINEGAR (CHOOSE A BETTER QUALITY FOR TASTE)



1 SMALL SHALLOT FINELY DICED



1 TBL DRY TARRAGON



SALT & PEPPER TO TASTE



COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS TO A CREAMY SAUCE



PLATE:



PLACE SEARED SCALLOPS ONTO BAKED SPINACH MIXTURE, TOP EACH SCALLOP WITH BERNAISE AIOLI, GARNISH WITH FRESH MICRO HERBS OR CHERVIL

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Today on WMBF News at 4 p.m., Chef Ken Norcutt and Chef Robert Wray from SeaBlue Restaurant and Wine Bar in North Myrtle Beach stopped by to prepare their Seared Diver Scallop "Rockefeller."SeaBlue was recently ranked number one on OpenTable.com's 2014 list of the Best Restaurants in America , as voted on by the website's diners, beating out restaurants in New York and Los Angeles.Visit the restaurant's website here: http://www.seabluewinebar.com/





