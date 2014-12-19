Injury accident blocks Highway 17 Bypass near Backgate

Photo taken of the accident scene. Source: Jessica Cinardo

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic accident with injuries blocked northbound lanes of the Highway 17 Bypass, near the Backgate, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened north of the Backgate bridge, where the two-lane on-ramp from Farrow Parkway merges with the Highway 17 Bypass.

According to SCHP, the accident occurred at about 11:17 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.