Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors find out who's been naughty and nice

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – They know when you've been dirty, they know when your food isn't baked – this week, state health inspectors checked several area restaurants, and found out who has been naughty and nice.

Conway Chinese on Church Street received an 88 out of 100 during its routine inspection, just enough for it to earn an “A” rating from Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors. Most violations were corrected during the inspection, but there was a gap at the bottom of the back door that needed repair, and there was not a self-closer on the employee restroom door. One point was also deducted because a proper chlorine test kit was not provided.

Jade Hibachi on Graduate Road in Conway scored an 89. Inspectors noted that bulk product containers were not labeled, onions were being stored on the floor, wiping cloths were not stored in the sanitizer bucket between uses, cutting boards were not being properly maintained, and the hood filters and walls were not clean.

Atlantis Pancake House in North Myrtle Beach scored a 90 out of 100. The DHEC inspection report states that the inside of the ice machine had build-up, equipment was stored dirty, food was being stored uncovered, the walk-in freezer shelves were rusted, and the floor was in poor repair.

Third Base on Highway 9 Business in Loris scored a 96 during its routine inspection this week. Points were deducted because the freezer was not on wheels or sealed, and an indirect drain was not provided on the ice bin.

Filets on Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach scored a 97. Inspectors noted that the plastic chute of the ice machine was broken, the wall under the food disposal was in poor repair, and floor tiles were missing at the cook line.

Clay's Fresh Meats in Green Sea has been very nice this year – they got a near-perfect score: 99 out of 100. The only violation noted in the report was that the floor was in poor repair.

Restaurant Scorecard will return in 2015 – stay tuned for more weekly reports on the restaurants in your area!

View the complete inspection reports for each of this week's restaurants in PDF format below:

Jade Hibachi:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Jade%20Hibachi%20Routine%201214.pdf

Filet's:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Filet's%20Routine%201214.pdf

Conway Chinese:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Conway%20Chinese%20Routine%201214.pdf

Clay's Fresh Meats:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Clay's%20Routine%201214.pdf

Atlantis Pancake House:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Atlantis%20Pancake%20Routine%201214.pdf

Third Base:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/3rd%20Base%20Routine%201214.pdf

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.