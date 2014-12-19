Elvis family attends their daughter's one year prayer vigil

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - The Elvis family gathered at Peach Tree Landing Boat Landing to mark the one year since their daughter Elvis was last seen.Police found Heather Elvis's car locked at the Peach Tree Boat Landing last year. Since that day, supporters have organized prayer vigils at the landing on the 18th of every month. This month, marked one year since the Elvis family has seen or spoke to Heather.Her father, Terry Elvis, explained, it hasn't gotten any easier for the family. "The feelings don't change," he said. "Physically it's hard to get here, mentally, it's almost impossible to get here."



Elvis recalled the landing as a place the family used to love, especially Heather, and though he owns property just miles away, he never goes there anymore. Elvis added, the only thing that does get him to the landing are the prayer vigils.

"There are so many people, there's no way we could thank each and every one of them. The numbers continue to grow, we thank them for everything that they've done, everything they continue to do, no matter how small it is, and it doesn't go unnoticed, we do notice it. it's always good to just see a smile," Terry Elvis said.



Even with the murder charges against Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the Elvis family is still looking for the answers they need.



"They call it closure, and I hate that word, I've always hated that word, but that's really what it is. Being able to.. do something," Debbi Elvis explained. Terry explained they have no choice but to keep pushing forward.



"We try our best to deal with it day in and day out. The information will come, the trial will come," Elvis said.



Terry explained Solicitor Jimmy Richardson has kept the family in the loop with the progress of the trial, and the different motions filed by defense attorneys, but they still feel left in the dark.



Terry said what gives them hope is the warmth they feel from the community.



"I am not looking forward to Christmas," Debbi sobbed, "but I have a brand new perspective." A perspective Heather's younger sister Morgan, also feels, and to thank their supporters, the family lit everyone's candles at Thursday night's vigil.



"In this past year, yeah, I look like my sister and people mistake me for her and people don't understand, but the people that do understand are changing my life," Morgan Elvis said.



"People that maybe I didn't think I was that close to, or didn't matter to, have turned around and supported me and my family all the way through this. So I think this year, no it's not been the best, but it has changed my life for the better," Morgan added.



Heather's roommate, Brianna Warrelmann, joined the family at Thursday night's vigil. Brianna hasn't said anything over the last year.



However, Thursday night she revealed the details of her last conversation with Heather.



Warrelmann was out of town the night Heather disappeared. She said she was visiting family in Florida, but they were on the phone late at night. She said Heather was telling her about Sidney.



"She told me that he told her that he left his wife and he wanted to see her, and that he missed her and he wanted to be with her. And my immediate instinct was don't do it - don't do it. You've been doing so good. She hadn't talked to him, she hadn't talked about him," Warrelmann explained.



Though the case is moving forward, Terry Elvis said a conviction for Sidney and Tammy Moorer wouldn't change anything.



"Yes, we want justice served, but more than anything else, we want to know what happened to our daughter. We want her home," Elvis said.



The Elvis family is still hoping someone will come forward and tell them any information leading them to Heather.



