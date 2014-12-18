FMU sends GoPro camera into upper atmosphere

The Francis Marion University Physics and Astronomy Department launched the balloon into the upper atmosphere this past spring.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A GoPro camera captured astonishing views from a balloon launched in Florence as it traveled more than 100 miles wide and more than 100,000 feet high.

The Francis Marion University Physics and Astronomy Department launched the balloon into the upper atmosphere in April.

Students attached two GoPro cameras, a locator, sensors and a radiometer to a balloon, according to the department.

The balloon reached an altitude of 103,000 feet.

At one point, the balloon reached 39,308 feet and withstood below freezing temperatures, -53.3 degrees Celsius, the students reported.

The balloon traveled more than 50 miles per hour when in the jet stream, according to the department.

The balloon traveled 126 miles from its launch point. The group retrieved the deflated balloon from a farm in North Carolina.

A video was created detailing the project, complete with footage from the cameras.

Watch the video here: http://bit.ly/1wRqOT5

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.