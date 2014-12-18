Wanted by Darlington deputies: Accused cigarette bandits

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Accused cigarette bandits are wanted by Darlington County deputies.For three months, burglars and robbers have ransacked convenience stores in Clarendon, Sumter, Florence, Marlboro, Chesterfield and other counties, according to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

Deputies say the wanted seem to hit a couple stores a night, taking cigarettes and cash from the register. The reported burglars are usually in and out of the store less than five minutes, and the crime tends to always fall between midnight and 6 a.m., Byrd said.

Surveillance video shows two or three people wearing hoods, bandanas and gloves.

The robbers reportedly struck Darlington County Monday night of last week; hit Chesterfield County on Tuesday night and by Wednesday night, cleared the cash drawer at a convenience store in Andrews, according to Byrd.

It's believed the accused are reselling the cigarettes, possibly in NYC, deputies said.

Call the Darlington County Sheriff's Office if you have any information.

