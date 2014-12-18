Vigil held to honor life of Heather Elvis

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Thursday marked one year since Heather Elvis disappeared and there has been no sign of her since. Two people are behind bars charged with kidnapping and killing the 20 year old whose car police found abandoned at Peachtree Landing one year ago.

Thursday night, to mark one year since Heather vanished, Heather's parents along with the rest of this community came together to honor Heather. Since police found her car, the landing has turned into a makeshift memorial for Heather.

Months after Heather went missing, police arrested and charged Sidney and Tammy Moorer with kidnapping and murdering Heather.

Both suspects are behind bars awaiting trial. Terry Elvis said a murder conviction will provide some type of answer but not the main one his family is searching for.

“There's some satisfaction, but it doesn't change anything if we don't get answers. Somewhere down the road, maybe they'll talk, maybe they won't; a conviction doesn't change the way I feel,” added Elvis.

As for the pending murder trial, it is expected to start sometime after February. The Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he expects a motion will be filed in the effort to move the trial to another location.

