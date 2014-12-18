Surfside Beach first responders free trapped victim in car wreck

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Fire Department responded to an accident at the intersection of 15th Ave. North and Poplar Drive on Thursday.

One engine and one rescue truck responded to find a two car collision with one vehicle rolled over onto its roof, said Chief Anthony Fox.

Crews were able to free one person entrapped in the rolled over vehicle in about 10 minutes, Fox said.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.