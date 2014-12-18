Survey says SC ranked #21 for most dedicated holiday meal prep

SC ranked 21 for most preparation for holiday meals.

SOUTH CAROLINA (News Release) - Supermarkets and grocery stores packed with shoppers proves many families are getting ready for Christmas dinner and other holiday meals.

In a recent survey, South Carolina ranked #21 in the U.S. for the most dedicated holiday meal preparation, according to the Del Monte Holiday Meal Census.

Food researchers at Del Monte asked 2,500 Americans to describe how long it takes them to prepare the typical holiday meal.

Shown below are the Top 25 U.S. states that invest the most time in holiday meal preparation (with the average prep time shown in parenthesis):

THE TOP 25 'MOST DEDICATED' U.S. STATES FOR HOLIDAY MEAL PREP

#1: Mississippi (7.1 hours spent on holiday meal preparation)

#2: Kentucky (6.9 hours)

#3: Alabama (6.7 hours)

#4: Georgia (6.5 hours)

#5: Texas (6.5 hours)

#6: Virginia (6.5 hours)

#7: Arkansas (6.4 hours)

#8: Maryland (6.4 hours)

#9: Maine (6 hours)

#10: Wisconsin (6 hours)

#11: New York (5.7 hours)

#12: Pennsylvania (5.7 hours)

#13: Colorado (5.6 hours)

#14: Oklahoma (5.5 hours)

#15: Florida (5.5 hours)

#16: West Virginia (5.5 hours)

#17: Indiana (5.4 hours)

#18: Rhode Island (5.4 hours)

#19: Arizona (5.3 hours)

#20: Oregon (5.3 hours)

#21: South Carolina (5.3 hours)

#22: Michigan (5.2 hours)

#23: New Jersey (5.2 hours)

#24: North Carolina (5.2 hours)

#25: Missouri (5.1 hours)

So which states have the shortest holiday meal prep times? Del Monte ranked those, too:

THE TOP 5 'MOST SPEEDY' STATES FOR HOLIDAY MEAL PREP

#1: Kansas (3.6 hours)

#2: Iowa (3.7 hours)

#3: Delaware (3.8 hours)

#4: North Dakota (3.9 hours)

#5: New Mexico (4 hours)