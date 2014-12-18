3 men land on Horry County Sheriff's Office Suspect Search

Furr, Henderson and King are wanted by authorities. Call 915-TIPS if you have any information.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County deputies need your help finding three men wanted for very different reasons.

First up: 20-year-old Joshua Furr. He didn't show up to court for a first degree burglary charge, according to the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Reports from Horry County Police accuse him of breaking into a home in Garden City last January. Officials say they found a traffic ticket with his name at the scene. When police tracked him down, he agreed to turn himself in.

He later told police he and his accomplices brought the stolen items to Dick's Pawn Shop in Myrtle Beach. His last known address is on West Surfwind in Garden City.

Next: Dustin Glenn King, 34, is wanted for failing to appear in court for a criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charge.

According to police reports, when his girlfriend told King she didn't love him anymore, he got angry. Police said King grabbed the victim by the neck and at one point was strangling her until she was nearly unconscious.

King told police the argument was only verbal. King's last known address is Singing Pines Drive in Conway.

David Ki Henderson, 23, led police on a chase in September, with his two young children in the car, according to Horry County police.

Police said the chase started when Henderson was evicted from the Bahama Sands motel.

According to officials, when Henderson realized he was being sought, he drove off in the car but crashed along Ocean Boulevard, hitting a water main and causing a flood.

After the crash, Henderson ran, and police said the two children were found in the vehicle.

While the children were okay, police said they noticed one of the seats wasn't secured.

Henderson was last known to reside on Old Wampee Road in Little River.

