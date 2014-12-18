Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Days parade to be held Armed Forces Day

JR Martinez is scheduled to be the Grand Marshal for the 2015 Military Appreciation Days Parade in Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Days parade date, traditionally held the Saturday before Memorial Day, instead will fall on May 16 in 2015.

The new date falls two weeks before the traditional date, which is Armed Forces Day.

“The city received a request from a Vietnam Veterans group to commemorate the 50th anniversary of that war's beginning, and they wanted to do it May 14-16,” said Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach public information officer.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 25, which is Memorial Day. Month-long activities are still planned for Military Appreciation Days, Kruea confirmed.

Area leaders have begun preparing for Memorial Day weekend 2015. In 2014, violence and chaos left a mark on Myrtle Beach with eight shootings reported, among other crimes.

“Since the city is preparing a larger response to the issues which arose during last year's Atlantic Beach Memorial Day Bikefest, our resources will be occupied this Memorial Day weekend,” Kruea said.

“While [the city] could still have the parade and picnic on Saturday, May 23, it could be a logistical challenge. So, it made sense to combine forces and hold the parade and picnic on Armed Forces Day, in cooperation with the Vietnam anniversary,” he added.

JR Martinez, U.S. Army veteran, actor and motivational speaker will be the Grand Marshal of the parade.

