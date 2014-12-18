HCPD asks for tips in Heather Elvis case

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Heather Elvis vanished December 18, 2013.

Timeline of events in the Heather Elvis case

The investigation into her disappearance remains open by the Horry County Police Department.

The department issued the following statement:

Today is the anniversary of the disappearance of Heather Elvis and the Horry County Police Department is still working on the case. Criminal



Investigations Detectives continue to search for leads on her whereabouts but all current leads have been exhausted. It is believed there may be



someone out there with information that may lead investigators to her or evidence related to the case. Horry County Police are asking anyone

with information, regardless how insignificant it may seem, to call our tip line at 843-915-8477 (TIPS). Tips may be left anonymously.

A vigil has been scheduled at 5 p.m. in Socastee. The public is invited to attend.

