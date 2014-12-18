North Carolina woman dies in single-vehicle accident near Cheraw

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina woman died after her car ran off the road and hit a tree near Cheraw in Marlboro County Thursday, according to authorities.

Jackie Hazen of Wadesboro died from injuries caused by the accident, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown confirmed.

Hazen was the only occupant in the vehicle, and she was not wearing a seatbelt, said Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

