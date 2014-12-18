Teen arrested for allegedly pouring boiling water on sister

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old has been charged by Timmonsville Police for allegedly pouring boiling water on his 14-year-old sister.

Darius Tumblin was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to booking information from the Florence County Detention Center.

His sister received burn blisters on her face, Timmonsville Police Chief Gregory Palmer said, but he is not sure of her condition at this time.

Chief Palmer said the two had some kind of argument on Tuesday, but their parents were not aware of it until Wednesday. Tumblin was arrested at Timmonsville Alternative High School on Wednesday.

Tumblin's bond was set at $25,000, according to the Florence County Detention Center.

