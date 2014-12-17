Friends, family to gather to remember Heather Elvis

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One year has passed since Heather Elvis vanished. The then-20-year-old woman was reported missing December 18, 2013.

A vigil has been planned at the Peach Tree boat landing in Socastee to remember Elvis. The vigil is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. at 6692 Peachtree Road in Socastee. The service is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Intermittent prayer circles and fellowship will be the focus, according to family and friends planning the event.

One month ago, supporters gathered to remember Elvis.



Dozens show up for vigil 11 months after Heather Elvis went missing

Sidney and Tammy Moorer have been charged with the murder and kidnapping of Elvis. The couple was indicted on the charges in March and remain behind bars awaiting trial.

