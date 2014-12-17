Holiday mailing, shipping tips

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - Free Shipping Day is Thursday, December 18. It is one of the heaviest online shopping days in the U.S. next to Cyber Monday.

Participating big box stores and small retailers will offer free shipping for online purchases with an anticipated delivery date on Christmas Eve.

More than 1,100 retailers are taking part in the event and they must provide free shipping on all online orders, no minimum purchase required.

To see who is participating click here.

The United States Postal Service has a reminder about shipping deadlines and shipping tips.

HOLIDAY MAILING DEADLINES

• Dec. 20, First-Class and Priority Mail Domestic; and

• Dec. 23, Priority Mail Express Domestic.

HOLIDAY SHIPPING TIPS

· Enjoy convenience: Order free Priority Mail shipping supplies on usps.com and have them delivered to your door, free of charge.

· Be informed: Check usps.com to verify that your items can be shipped.

· Pack smart: Pick a strong and sturdy box, cushion contents with packing peanuts, newspaper or bubble wrap and tape it closed with strong packing tape.

· Save a trip: Visit usps.com to pay for postage and request free Package Pickup at your door.

· Track it: Sign up for text and email alerts through my.usps.com to track the delivery status of your packages.

· Gift options: Pick up a gift card from your local Post Office; they make great gifts for family and friends.

· Find it: The most convenient location nearest you, for stamps and shipping.

No time for a trip to the Post Office? No problem. By using Click-N-Ship on usps.com, on-the-go customers can ship their packages when it's most convenient for them. As an added bonus, customers can receive savings off retail prices when they print their own labels with postage online.