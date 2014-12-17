Christmas wreath thief caught on camera

Surveillance video shows a wreath thief take the holiday decor from the door of the office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person is being called a Christmas thief after stealing a holiday wreath that was hanging on the door of the Sea One Family Chiropractic office near 44

Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The crime was caught on surveillance camera and shows the thief caught in the act while also wearing a Santa hat at the same time.

The video, captured earlier this month, shows a suspect who gets out of a truck in the middle of the night and walks to the front door and steals the holiday wreath.

“The Christmas hat just made it funny but at the same time what a 'Bah humbug!' to come out and steal my wreath of all things; it seems odd,” said Dr. Alan Levy.

Dr. Levy said he has had minor issues with skateboarders hanging out near his business but never criminals, until this holiday season.

“The first thing my wife says is, 'Hey! Is the wreath is gone? Are you kidding, where could it have gone? Maybe, it blew off?” Levy added. “Of course we walked up, checked around and it occurred to us someone had stolen it."

In the video, the suspect appears to toss the wreath in the bed of the truck, which then drives across the parking lot.

According to the landlord, you can see the thief stop again in more surveillance footage eyeing more Christmas wreaths on the front door of another office.

The landlord thinks the suspect saw the camera and thought better of the situation and took off. Police said there are some things you can do to make it harder for someone to steal your decorations.

“There's some steps you can try to take to secure it with a stake in the ground, but then again, if you don't have the means to do that, we recommend you make sure your yard is well lit,” at Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.





Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.