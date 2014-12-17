Hartsville police arrest man wanted for questioning - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville police arrest man wanted for questioning

Hartsville, SC (WMBF) – The Hartsville man, police named a person of interest in a shooting incident, surrendered to police Thursday.

Darryle Lynn Coe, 21, turned himself in with his attorney, according to the Hartsville Police Department.

Coes was wanted for questioning in the case, which occurred on Swift Creek Road on Tuesday, December 16.

The reported shooting occurred in the roadway outside of Oakbend Apartments in the 400 block of Swift Creek Road at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting resulted in one injury, and the victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition, police said.

