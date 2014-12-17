Georgetown attempted murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - An attempted murder suspect who was wanted by the Georgetown Police Department was arrested Thursday in Myrtle Beach.

Aaron Rivera, 23, of Georgetown, was wanted for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and attempted murder, police said. He was arrested in Myrtle Beach without incident by SLED agents, and is being detained in the Georgetown County Detention Center, according to GPD.

The case stems from a shooting incident at the intersection of H Street and Winyah Street Tuesday night. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and shoulder.

Rivera's bond hearing was scheduled for Friday, Georgetown Police officials stated.