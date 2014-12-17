Georgetown officials warn against fraud during holiday season

Georgetown, SC (News Release) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office would like for your holiday season to bring

cheer, hope, and joy. These few tips will help ensure that the citizens of Georgetown County remain protected from fraud.

? Shred financial documents.

? Protect your Social Security number. Never give it to anyone over the phone or ask to

use another identifier.

? Do not give out personal information over the phone, through the mail or over the

internet unless you know who you are dealing with.

? Never click on links sent in unsolicited e-mails.

? Do not use an obvious password.

? Keep your personal information in a secure place at home.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office would also like to offer a few holiday tips to keep your purchases

and holiday season safe.

? Lock all motor vehicles.

? Lock all windows and doors even if you're just going to be away for a few minutes.

? Lock up or secure all valuables.

? Be aware of your surroundings and if anyone may be lingering when you leave/arrive.

? When you are away from your home, leave a television or a radio on in your home for

background noise.

? Never leave valuables in plain view or in unlocked cars.

? When returning to your car or to your home, have your keys in your hand, ready to open

the door.

? When returning to your car or to your home, if you have a remote alarm for your vehicle,

have it in your hand in case you need to activate the alarm.

Sheriff Lane Cribb encourages all residents to utilize these tips to discourage any potential criminal activity.

If you notice something which seems suspicious, please alert us for it to be investigated. Together we can

ensure Georgetown County remains a safe community to live, work and visit.