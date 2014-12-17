Myrtle Beach church to hold "Blue Christmas” service - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Beach Church is holding a special service for those struggling during the holiday season called "Blue Christmas."

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (News Release) - For most people the holiday season is a joyful and cheery time. But for many, it's a reminder of loss: the death of a loved one, financial burdens, a broken relationship, or deteriorating health.

For people going through these issues, Christmas can actually be depressing.

That's why Beach Church is holding a special service for those struggling during the holiday season called “Blue Christmas” Sunday, December 21st at 6-7:15pm.

It's a unique service in which traditional Christmas songs will be sung but also songs along with a brief message that offer hope and healing for those that are hurting.

It's open to the community and childcare is provided for newborn-5th grade.

Beach Church is located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.

For more information, contact the church office at 853-236-9700.

