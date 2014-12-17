Conway man charged with sexual conduct with minor

Aubrey D. Ashley has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to police.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor.

Aubrey Darnell Ashley, 33, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, under the age of 11, according to jail records.

According to the report, a parent told school officials the victim told another child about the alleged assault.

When questioned about the alleged assault, Ashley “stated he would never do anything to [information redacted],” according to the police report.

Ashley “further stated that he and his mother were both victims of this type of abuse and he would never allow it to happen to the victim,” the report reads.

At the time of the arrest, the victim was placed in emergency protective custody and the Department of Social Services made arrangements for the child to be placed in foster care while the case is being investigated, according to the police report.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.