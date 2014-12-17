Tip leads officials to capture attempted murder suspect in Hartsville

Brown is accused of entering a vehicle and attempting to rob its driver at gunpoint at around 2 a.m.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – An attempted murder suspect has been arrested by the Hartsville Police Department.

Kyre Christian Brown, 21, of Hartsville, was arrested Friday at around 1 p.m. by the Hartsville Police Department with assistance from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Russell Brown, public information officer. Brown said a tip led officials to Brown.

Brown was wanted in connection with a December 5 incident, police said. Brown is accused of entering a vehicle and attempting to rob its driver at gunpoint at around 2 a.m. Following the incident, Brown escaped on foot, police said.

